Magic Johnson Hits Croatia On Annual Baller Summer Trip, COVID Can't Stop Us!

Magic Johnson and his wife Cookie refuse to let that whole global pandemic thing stop them from their annual super-expensive, ballerrific Euro-Trip -- because they've just touched down in Croatia!

We've been covering Magic's summer trips for years -- he typically spends MILLIONS to rent fancy yachts for MONTHS to sail around the Amalfi Coast with his rich and famous friends.

But, with COVID still rearing its ugly head, the Johnson's are keeping more of a low profile this time around -- even rocking masks to try and limit their exposure. Smart!

Still, Magic and Cookie were spotted by fans in Dubrovnik -- and naturally, they smiled and posed for pics with anyone who asked while trying to keep a safe distance.

Unclear if the same crew will make it out this time around with the pandemic still affecting parts of the world.

Magic's vacations usually last around 6 weeks and can cost anywhere from $4 mil to $6 mil just on yacht fees!

In 2019, Magic's yacht featured a dining room area, movie theater, hot tub and massive outdoor deck.