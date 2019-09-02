Cedric The Entertainer Awed by Size of Magic Johnson's Yacht
Cedric The Entertainer damn near lost his mind when he feasted his eyes on Magic Johnson's floating mansion.
The comedian was cruising on a small launch boat in St. Tropez ... and as he got closer and closer to the Hall of Famer's super-yacht you can hear Cedric get giddy. Now that's one helluva first impression. The yacht -- called the Aquila -- is a 281-foot ship that costs nearly a MILLION BUCKS per week to rent.
Magic and his wife, Cookie, kicked off their annual yacht vacay in early August. LL Cool J, Rodney and Holly Robinson Peete and others were some of the early invitees. Some of his past rotating group of super famous and wealthy friends have included Samuel L. Jackson and Steve Harvey.
As we've told you ... Magic's vacations usually last around 6 weeks. That makes for one baller $6 million vacation. The boat itself's practically a hotel ... featuring a dining room area, movie theater, hot tub and massive outdoor deck. The ship can host 12 guests with a crew of 28.
