LeBron James' Signed Jordans From 1st H.S. Title Game Hitting Auction

LeBron James fans are going to go crazy over this ... the shoes he wore during his first-ever H.S. championship are about to go up for sale -- but if ya wanna own 'em, there better be a whole lot of zeros in your bank account.

TMZ Sports has learned ... the black and white Jumpman Swift 6s that James wore when he won a state title as a freshman on the St. Vincent-St. Mary hoops team in Akron, Ohio are hitting the auction block in just a few weeks -- and they're so incredibly rare, they could land over $200,000 when the final gavel hits.

According to Heritage Auctions, which is hosting the impending sale, the sneakers were gifted to LBJ's stepfather, Eddie Jackson, back in 2000.

Jackson says 'Bron signed the kicks and handed them over following his huge game (25 points, nine rebounds) in the 1999-2000 Ohio High School Division III Championship against Jamestown Greenview.

James -- who was 6-foot-2 as a freshman -- added an inscription on both of the size 14 shoes, writing his jersey number "23" as well as "1999-2000 State Champs."

The auction house says the shoes will come with their original box as well.

The Js are obviously ultra rare -- they're one-of-a-kind after all -- but Heritage Auctions officials say they're also the earliest James game-worn material known in existence.