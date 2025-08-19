Who Is Sha'Carri Richardson's Boyfriend Christian Coleman?

How Christian Coleman Ended Up On The Wrong End Of An Altercation

Sha'Carri Richardson's earned herself lots of fans over the years ... and it looks like her boyfriend Christian Coleman is part of that group.

Richardson, an Olympic track and field star, and Coleman, a sprinter, became a well-known couple within the athletic world ... although a troubling incident at an airport sparked speculation about the state of their relationship within their respective fan bases.

We're going to take a look at Coleman's background ... and see how his girlfriend responded after facing backlash for her troubling actions.

Coleman's A Track And Field Star In His Own Right

Coleman's originally from the Atlanta area of Georgia, and he attended college at the University of Tennessee, where he majored in sports management, according to the school's official website.

The sprinter joined the institution's track and field program, and he competed in numerous events over the length of his college career.

He won plenty of awards while competing with the Volunteers, and he became the NCAA Indoor 60-meter champion in 2017.

Coleman's professional career began later in 2017, when he decided to forgo his last year of eligibility with the University of Tennessee and signed an endorsement deal with Nike.

He Became A World Champion ... And Was Briefly Suspended From Competition

Coleman raised his public profile further when he began competing internationally, and he became world champion in the 100-meter dash at the 2019 World Athletics Championships.

The thing is, his career briefly came to a halt in 2019 when he was issued a two-year ban from competition in 2020 after racking up three Whereabouts failures for anti-doping tests over the course of a 12-month period.

Coleman's ban was eventually reduced to 18 months, according to Sports Illustrated, although it still prevented him from competing at the Tokyo Summer Olympics in Japan.

He eventually returned to competition, and he made an appearance at the 2023 World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary.

Christian And Sha'Carri Received Attention For Their Airport Altercation

Coleman was photographed embracing Richardson at the Championship, and they eventually began dating.

However, friction between the two became apparent when Ricardson got physical with her boyfriend during a trip through the Seattle-Tacoma airport in Washington in July 2025, and she was caught calling him a "coward" on camera.

The Olympic gold medalist was ultimately charged with fourth-degree domestic violence assault and spent almost an entire day in jail before she was released.