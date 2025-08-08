Who Is Deion Sanders' Ex-Wife Pilar? What To Know About His Former Spouse

How Pilar Sanders Went From Reality Star To Sports Mom

Deion Sanders is a pretty busy guy, and part of his schedule these days is fending off rumors about his supposed relationship with Karrueche Tran.

The thing is, the University of Colorado Buffaloes head football coach was married for a good long while to his now-ex-wife Pilar, with whom he shares a few kids.

Here's a look at the background of the sports legend's former spouse before and after they ultimately decided they weren't right for each other.

Pilar's An Actress, Influencer And NIL Specialist

Pilar's worked as an actress on the big and small screens, and she's filled roles in movies like "The Mod Squad" and "Streets Of Blood."

She also starred alongside her ex-husband in the Oxygen reality TV series "Deion & Pilar: Prime Time Love," which ran for a single season in 2008.

The coach's ex-wife began a career as a fitness influencer in recent years, and she's made a habit of sharing photos from her gym sessions on Instagram.

The media figure describes herself as an NIL specialist -- that's name, image, and likeness -- on her Instagram account, and she primarily works with her daughter, Shelomi.

Pilar And Deion Were Married For More Than A Decade

Pilar and Deion -- who was formerly married to a woman named Carolyn Chambers -- made things official when they tied the knot in 1999.

The pair started a family with the birth of their first son Shilo in February 2000, and they welcomed a second son, Shedeur, in 2002, before Shelomi was born in 2003.

Pilar and Deion remained together until 2011, when the former professional football player filed for divorce.

The divorce proceedings dragged on for two years before their marriage was officially dissolved in 2013.

Her Kids Have Each Started Their Own Sports Careers

Remember how we said Pilar had an interest in fitness earlier on? Well, it turns out athleticism runs in her family, as her kids have all embarked on careers in sports.

Shilo and Shedeur both played for their father at the University of Colorado-Boulder, and Shilo signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent in April 2025.

Shedeur's also started his journey with the NFL, although he's not going to be playing alongside his brother, as he was drafted by the Cleveland Browns.