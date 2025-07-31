Who Is Dreka Gates? What to Know About Kevin Gates' Estranged Wife

It looks like Kevin Gates might not need two phones anymore ... because his "one for the love" could be silent for a while.

We revealed the rapper's now-estranged wife Dreka filed for divorce in July 2025, and she cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind the split.

We're going to take a look at the background of the performer's former partner and see what happened in the months leading up to their split.

Kevin and Dreka Were Together for Decades

Kevin and Dreka started dating at some point around 2003, as evidenced by an Instagram post Dreka shared of the two in 2020, where she claimed they'd been together for "17 years" at that point.

Kevin and Dreka -- who's an entrepreneur -- eventually decided to make things between them official, and they tied the knot in October 2015.

The rapper and his partner started a family with the birth of their first child, Islah, in 2012, and they welcomed a son named Khaza two years later.

Oh yeah, and Kevin actually named his debut album after his daughter, and his third album after his son -- how's that for a proud dad?

Dreka Was Her Husband's Business Partner

So we know Kevin and Dreka had a long personal relationship ... and it turns out they had a professional one as well!

The former couple co-founded a record label -- Bread Winners' Association -- in 2010 ... and most of the rapper's releases have been through the imprint.

In addition to her involvement with the label, Dreka worked as her now-estranged husband's booking manager, stepping down from her role in 2022.

The businesswoman has her own professional interests outside the music industry, as she's worked on various projects in the skincare and cannabis industries.

Kevin Had Another Marriage ... But It Only Lasted a Few Weeks

The thing is, Dreka wasn't the only woman in Kevin's life, as he was married to reality television star Brittany Renner -- for just a few weeks!

The rapper and Renner -- a model and media figure -- were first linked in April 2025 when they went Instagram official with their relationship ... and she referred to him as her "huzband" in a post she shared the following month.

However, Kevin and Brittany only remained together for several weeks, as she claimed they were married from April 6 to May 28 in an interview with Real 92.3 LA ... and added she didn't feel as if their split had been a "sucky situation."