Kevin Gates Brings Fan to Tears With Flowers, Sexy Serenade Onstage

Play video content TMZ.com

Kevin Gates' 'Ceremony' Tour rolled into L.A. this week and the Louisiana-bred rapper gave one lucky fan a heavy dose of southern hospitality -- maybe more than she bargained for, actually!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained video of KG performing his bedroom banger "Me Too" for a lucky fan he summoned onto the stage to get the princess treatment.

The concert went down inside The Novo in L.A., and the fans lapped up all of Kevin's lyrics as he catcalled to the crowd while holding the young lady's hand ... and thrusting through the sexually charged performance.

Kevin's dancers can also be seen adding an exotic flavor to the song as they crawled across the stage before they ended up p-poppin' on a handstand ... twerky twerk!!!

Before she exited stage left, Kevin surprised the fan with flowers and a gigantic bear hug while warning her not to get all mushy on him!!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It was a tad too late ... the romantic gesture caused the fan to burst out into tears of joy -- KG even called it a moment of healing, possibly for himself as well.