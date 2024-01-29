Kevin Gates Agrees Drake Gets 'Lightskin Hate,' Addresses Viral Zaddy Pic

Play video content TMZ.com

Lil Wayne's controversial comment about Drake getting unfair treatment as a light-skinned lad isn't all that controversial ... at least, from Kevin Gates' viewpoint.

As a fellow delegate of the fairer-skin nation, KG says Wayne's observation is not only valid, but folks like himself and Drizzy have it harder getting people to take them seriously!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the Louisiana rap star out in NYC, where he was feeling the love from the Empire State, but said the light-skin hate isn't limited to just being rich and famous.

Wayne recently told Richard Sherman he has direct experience in the colorism debate -- he admitted he used to hate on lighter-shaded kids during his youth, but Kevin says he's made a habit outta laughing in the face of adversity ... so hate away!!!

KG's feeling mighty ceremonious these days -- he just released his 4th studio album "The Ceremony," but also addressed his promo photo shoot ... which folks called a little "zesty."

Kevin gates is in his Dominican era pic.twitter.com/1QjaVvv4WT — Boss Mama 🖤 (@Itsdiyahshalon) January 24, 2024 @Itsdiyahshalon