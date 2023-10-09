Kevin Gates Spits Down Fan's Throat Onstage

Play video content

Kevin Gates recently told us to expect explosiveness on his tour ... and hocking a loogie down a fan's throat totally falls under that category!!!

KG kicked off his "Only the Generals" tour over the weekend in Portsmouth, VA, where he invited a fan onstage, and she quickly gave verbal permission for him to "do whatever you want."

He then escorted the fan to her folding chair throne, and instructed her to stick out her tongue ... and then proceeded to drop a spit missile down her throat, immediately drawing moans and groans from the crowd!!!

The fan didn't seem to mind ... probably could've used a bib though.

KG said he got into tour shape through the basketball tutelage of Kevin Durant and other hoopers ... but we're not sure KD taught him how to swish with spit.