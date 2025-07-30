Rapper Kevin Gates' Wife Dreka Files for Divorce

Rapper Kevin Gates is getting served ... because his wife just filed for divorce.

Dreka Gates, who used to manage Kevin, beelined it to court Wednesday and filed for divorce from Kevin after 9 years of marriage.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Dreka lists the date of separation as July 10 ... and she's going with the boilerplate "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

Kevin and Dreka have two minor children -- 12-year-old Islah and 11-year-old Khaza -- and Dreka is seeking joint legal and physical custody of the kids.

Dreka is also seeking spousal support ... and she checked the box to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support to Kevin.

It's unclear if there is a prenup.

Kevin and Dreka got hitched in October 2015 ... so the divorce filing comes a few months shy of what would have been their 10th wedding anniversary.