Who Is Jade Jones? What to Know About Tyrese Haliburton's Fiancée

Tyrese Haliburton has made plenty of strides in his basketball career, but he's still got lots of of time for his personal life -- because he just got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Jade Jones!

The Indiana Pacers' star point guard popped the big question at their alma mater, Iowa State University, and he shared the big news by sharing a photo of the proposal on his Instagram account.

We're going to take a look at the background of the professional athlete's soon-to-be wife and see where their relationship's going.

Tyrese and Jade Met in College

The NBA star and his now-fiancée first met at Iowa State University, where she was a cheerleader, while he stood out on the institution's basketball team.

Jones studied education while in college, and she's since pursued a career as an elementary school teacher.

The athlete's partner opened up about her dedication to her craft in a post that was shared on her Instagram account in 2018, where she showed her gratitude toward one of her very first classes.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She affectionately credited her young students with "showing me the reason why I am pursuing my dream of teaching."

The Pair's Been Together Ever Since 2019

Jones and Haliburton started dating in 2019, and she celebrated her sixth anniversary with the athlete by sharing a collection of photos featuring him.

She also wrote a short message to publicly show her affection for the athlete, and wrote -- to him, of course -- that she was "so lucky to spend life by your side."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The professional athlete's partner also described him as "so special to me" and described him as her "best friend forever and ever."

Oh, and if none of that convinced you they're in it for the long run ... they got a dog named Ames in 2021, and he's shown up in plenty of their Instagram posts, too!

They Went 'Back To The Beginning' For Their Proposal

Like we mentioned earlier, Haliburton and Jones got engaged at Iowa State -- on the court of Hilton Coliseum, where he played for the university for two years.

The NBA star had a large lit-up sign that read "Will You Marry Me," which was surrounded by dozens of roses ... now that's going the extra mile!

The two shared a collection of photos from during and after the professional athlete's proposal on their respective Instagram accounts, and added they were starting their "next chapter" right where "our story started."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.