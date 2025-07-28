Tyrese Haliburton Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend Jade Jones

Congrats are in order for Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones -- the Indiana Pacers superstar dropped to one knee and popped the question ... and she said "yes!"

The couple shared the emotional moment to their Instagrams on Monday ... with Haliburton taking Jones back to the site where they first met -- Iowa State University.

"The place where our story started, and where our next chapter begins," Hali's caption read.

Jade is just as excited for what's to come ... replying to the post, "Future Mrs. What the Hali 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭."

Tyrese asked his girlfriend of six years to marry him on the home court of the Cyclones men's basketball team -- the Hilton Coliseum, where he played two years of college hoops.

Hali used a big "Will You Marry Me?" sign ... alongside some red balloons and roses.

Plenty of others expressed their excitement for the two in the comment section. After the emotional moment, the engaged couple then headed to a local joint to celebrate with friends, which, of course, included the "WTHELLY" song being played.

While Pacers fans are buzzing for their superstar, you can't scroll through the post without noticing he's still rocking a boot and a scooter as he recovers from a torn Achilles he suffered in the NBA Finals.

Still, his injury didn't stop love coming out on top.