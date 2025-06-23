Reggie Miller Pens Note On Haliburton Injury, Pacers After Finals Loss

Reggie Miller was full of emotion after the Pacers lost in Game 7 of the NBA Finals ... and while his heart breaks for Tyrese Haliburton and Co., he congratulated the entire organization for breathing new life into Indiana basketball.

Reggie went to social media to address Sunday's 103-91 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder ... saying Hali going down with a devastating Achilles injury in the first quarter was hard to swallow.

"I felt the gut punch to Pacer Nation, not only from the loss, but the loss of our fearless leader @tyresehaliburton."

While it might seem impossible for the fanbase at the moment, Miller is quite optimistic about the state of the franchise ... and congratulated everyone who helped make it a season to remember.

"The man upstairs always has a master plan and 'this to shall pass,'" Miller added. "I'm very grateful of the @pacers TEAM for bringing so much pride, grit and togetherness back to Indiana basketball.."

"Masterful job on the sideline Coach Rick Carlisle, and let’s not forget about all the men and women who work in the Front Offices who sacrifice a lot of their time to make things happen.. #OGProudPacer."

Miller's 2000 squad was the last Pacers team to reach the Finals ... but it sure sounds like he's excited about their chances of getting back in the future -- even with Haliburton's lengthy recovery ahead.

We love you, Tyrese! ❤️🏀 Fans are still up welcoming back the Pacers at the airport after their hard fought Game 7 in Oklahoma City.



Read the game recap here: — WTHR.com

As for the current face of the franchise, he was met with fan love upon returning to the home airport late Sunday night ... with "Tyrese" chants breaking out as he was pushed past the group of supporters.