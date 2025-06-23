Tyrese Haliburton Diagnosed With Torn Achilles In NBA Finals Game 7

The bad news has been confirmed -- Tyrese Haliburton did, in fact, tear his right Achilles tendon during Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

The official diagnosis came on Monday ... just a day after the Indiana Pacers star suffered the leg injury during the first quarter of the season finale against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Haliburton -- averaging 17.2 points in the playoffs -- was carried off the court ... and was seen using crutches and a wheelchair following the championship loss.

Once he undergoes surgery, Haliburton has a long road of recovery ahead -- and it could take up to a year to return.

"What happened with Tyrese, all of our hearts dropped," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said on Sunday.

"But he will be back ... he'll be back in time, and I believe he'll make a full recovery."