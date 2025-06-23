Tyrese Haliburton Diagnosed With Torn Achilles In NBA Finals Game 7
The bad news has been confirmed -- Tyrese Haliburton did, in fact, tear his right Achilles tendon during Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.
The official diagnosis came on Monday ... just a day after the Indiana Pacers star suffered the leg injury during the first quarter of the season finale against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Haliburton -- averaging 17.2 points in the playoffs -- was carried off the court ... and was seen using crutches and a wheelchair following the championship loss.
Once he undergoes surgery, Haliburton has a long road of recovery ahead -- and it could take up to a year to return.
"What happened with Tyrese, all of our hearts dropped," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said on Sunday.
June 23, 2025 @GVazquezNY
"But he will be back ... he'll be back in time, and I believe he'll make a full recovery."
Haliburton is one of three players who suffered an Achilles injury in this year's playoffs. Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum ruptured his Achilles in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals ... and Damian Lillard sustained the same injury in Round 1 for the Milwaukee Bucks.