Tyrese Haliburton's Girlfriend Shares Savage Comment After Wild Game 1 Finish

Tyrese Haliburton and his girlfriend are two peas in a pod ... 'cause fresh off the Indiana Pacers star making the choking gesture amid the New York Knicks' Game 1 collapse, Jade Jones had a savage reaction to the action, too!!

The hooper's stunning longtime partner went to Instagram to share her favorite snaps from Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden ... and she had quite the caption to go along with the post.

"Finally got to see the ball drop in NYC 😏" Jones said ... clearly making a reference to Haliburton's clutch jumper that sent the game to overtime and paved the way for the Pacers' 138-135 victory.

It was a historic comeback for the 'Cers, who were down 14 with 2:51 remaining in the fourth.

Hali punctuated the deep two by paying homage to Indiana legend Reggie Miller ... who famously made the same gesture against the Knicks in the 1994 Eastern Conference Finals.

Jones has been Haliburton's biggest supporter for years ... as the two started dating when they were both at Iowa State.

Something tells us she'll be right back in MSG for Game 2 Friday night ... as Knicks supporters pray things go their way this time around.