Tyrese Haliburton Invites Pacers Fan Battered by Knicks Supporters to Game 4

The Pacers fan who was battered by a bunch of Knicks supporters last week is getting a hookup from Tyrese Haliburton, who just made sure the man and one of his pals will have some sweet seats for an upcoming Indiana playoff game!!

Haliburton, Indy's best player, appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Monday to personally thank Hans Perez for his fandom -- after it earned him quite the beating at the hands of some rowdy Knicks fans last week.

Haliburton said he and his teammates saw the video of Perez getting trash thrown on him as he walked New York City streets in a Haliburton jersey following NYK's big Game 6 victory over Boston -- and he wanted to make sure Perez was rewarded for his dedication.

Haliburton said he'd fly the man and "a plus-one" out to Indy ... and give him some tickets for Game 4 of the Pacers' upcoming Eastern Conference Finals matchup with New York.

"I'll bring you guys out here," he said to Perez on Pat's show, "put you guys up, get you guys seats to the game. The Pacers -- everybody in our organization wants to make sure you're taken care of. All the team is excited to meet you. It's all we've been talking about. Everybody has seen the video."

Perez -- a firefighter -- wasn't immediately sure if he could accept the offer ... but he assured, "I'm pretty sure we can work something out."