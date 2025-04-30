Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Giannis Antetokounmpo Scolds Tyrese Haliburton's Dad For Postgame Incident

Published
giannis antetokounmpo tyrese haliburton fight main getty x composite
Getty Composite

Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn't beat the Pacers on Tuesday night, but he sure laid the smackdown on their team's best player's father afterward -- ripping Tyrese Haliburton's dad for his actions following Indiana's big win over Milwaukee.

Giannis and Haliburton's pops, John, got into it immediately after Indy took down the Bucks, 119-118, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Tyrese had just hit the game-winner, and in order to celebrate, John raced onto the floor and waved a towel with his son's face on it in front of Giannis.

The Greek Freak clearly was bothered by the behavior -- and at one point, he ended up getting nose to nose with the elder Haliburton to make sure he knew he was pissed.

043025_giannis_antetokoumpo_kal
BE HUMBLE

Cooler heads prevailed, but during a meeting with media members a short time after, Giannis went off -- and called the scene "very, very disrespectful." He added it was "totally unacceptable," too.

Tyrese, meanwhile, seemed to share Giannis' sentiment -- saying in his own postgame press conference that he did not agree with his dad's antics.

043025_tyrese_haliburton_kal
TALKED TO POPS

"I don't think that my Pops was in the right at all there," he said.

For John's part, he ultimately agreed with both guys ... and issued an apology on his X page late Tuesday night.

"This was not a good reflection on our sport or my son," he wrote, "and I will not make that mistake again."

Tyrese also told journalists he plans to chat with Giannis about it all at some point ... though it might be a minute -- as Indiana is now off to second round of the NBA playoffs, while Antetokounmpo's headed home.

