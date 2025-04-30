Giannis Antetokounmpo Scolds Tyrese Haliburton's Dad For Postgame Incident

Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn't beat the Pacers on Tuesday night, but he sure laid the smackdown on their team's best player's father afterward -- ripping Tyrese Haliburton's dad for his actions following Indiana's big win over Milwaukee.

Giannis and Haliburton's pops, John, got into it immediately after Indy took down the Bucks, 119-118, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Here’s another angle of Haliburton’s dad and Giannis. This is insane behavior by an old ass man.



Watch the guy in the black jersey initially sitting down in a chair with the towel on the baseline pic.twitter.com/4ldMy1Oxke — sqr (@squaresense) April 30, 2025 @squaresense

Tyrese had just hit the game-winner, and in order to celebrate, John raced onto the floor and waved a towel with his son's face on it in front of Giannis.

The Greek Freak clearly was bothered by the behavior -- and at one point, he ended up getting nose to nose with the elder Haliburton to make sure he knew he was pissed.

Play video content

Cooler heads prevailed, but during a meeting with media members a short time after, Giannis went off -- and called the scene "very, very disrespectful." He added it was "totally unacceptable," too.

Tyrese, meanwhile, seemed to share Giannis' sentiment -- saying in his own postgame press conference that he did not agree with his dad's antics.

Play video content

"I don't think that my Pops was in the right at all there," he said.

For John's part, he ultimately agreed with both guys ... and issued an apology on his X page late Tuesday night.

"This was not a good reflection on our sport or my son," he wrote, "and I will not make that mistake again."