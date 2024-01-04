Giannis Antetokounmpo Says He Thinks About Pacers Before Sex

Play video content

Some guys go with baseball, but Giannis Antetokounmpo's got the Pacers on the mind before knockin' boots ... 'cause the NBA superstar admitted he's constantly thinking about the Bucks' recent struggles against Indiana -- even in the bedroom!!

The Greek Freak made the hilarious soundbite after Milwaukee's 142-130 loss to the Pacers Wednesday night ... which marked the fourth time the Bucks fell to their division opponent in five matchups this season.

When asked about their challenges against Tyrese Haliburton and Co. ... Giannis insisted it's "not the end of the world," but said it's certainly something that's living rent-free in his head at all times.

"I think we realize as a team that there are teams out there that can beat us four times in a season," Antetokounmpo told reporters after the game.

"Now you have that, you think about it -- when you go back home, when you sleep, when you wake up, you think about it. Now, when you go back and work out, you think about it."

"On the All-Star Break, when you gonna be at exciting beach with your family, I hope you think about it. When you're about to get freaky at night, you think about it."

Giannis' comments were met with giggles from the media ... but he quickly got serious again -- saying his crew can now take the losses on the chin and regroup for the rest of the season.

