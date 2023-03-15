Giannis Antetokounmpo Knocks Suns' Torrey Craig's Tooth Out During Game

Suns forward Torrey Craig will have to make an unexpected visit to the dentist chair today ... and it's all thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo, who accidentally knocked a tooth out of the dude's mouth during a game on Tuesday night.

The painful moment happened in the third quarter of Milwaukee's tilt with Phoenix ... when Giannis was trying to blow by Craig to get to the basket.

As the Bucks superstar was dribbling, though, he stuck out his elbow -- and inadvertently smashed it into Craig's mouth.

The 32-year-old went crashing to the ground ... and a few seconds later, cameras showed he was searching on the court for a tooth he had lost in the collision with the 7-foot, two-time MVP.

Torrey Craig just picked up his tooth off the floor 😳 pic.twitter.com/3O87N0zG6i — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) March 15, 2023 @BALLYSPORTSAZ

Broadcast cameras showed Craig was able to eventually find it ... and, yeah, it was kinda gross.

Craig somehow stayed in the game ... but to add insult to injury, his team went on to lose, 116-104.

He and Giannis, however, didn't appear to have any bad blood over the collision -- the two former Milwaukee teammates were seen chattin' it up after the contest, smiling.