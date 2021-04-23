Tristan Thompson In Heated Shouting Match with Suns' Torrey Craig, 'You Trash!'

Tristan Thompson came this close to fighting Phoenix Suns player Torrey Craig on Thursday -- calling the guy "trash" as teammates raced to break up a heated on-court screaming match.

Thompson and his Boston Celtics were beating up on the Suns on the court in a 99 to 86 victory ... but as the final seconds were ticking away in the 4th quarter, Tristan had some words for Craig.

Heated exchange between Tristan Thompson & Torrey Craig late. Plus Smart & Tatum catch up with former Celtic Jae Crowder postgame & Chris Paul catches up with Deuce.



Cs win 99-86. Kemba Walker ties his season-high with 32 points. Tatum with 15 points & 11 rebounds #LetsGoCeltics pic.twitter.com/dRCff4Ktd6 — Celtics News (@CelticsNewsNBA) April 23, 2021 @CelticsNewsNBA

Doesn't take an expert lip-reader to see Tristan calling him "trash" -- while Craig tried to get up in his face.

The two clashed heads and contained to talk smack while teammates and staffers raced to break them up.

Eventually, the guys went back to their benches -- no punches were thrown. They each received a technical foul for the spat.

As the announcers pointed out, the two did NOT shake hands or hug it out after the game ... they probably just needed some space to cool off.