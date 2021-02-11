Khloe Kardashian Knew Tristan Thompson Hooked Up with Lamar Odom's Ex

Exclusive

Khloe Kardashian isn't shocked Lamar Odom's ex-fiancée is on Tristan Thompson's hook up list ... she knew already, and Tristan's tryst with Sabrina Parr happened way before they even met.

Lamar spilled the beans on Tristan's hook up with Sabrina to Wendy Williams Thursday, but he wouldn't give a timeline. The announcement had many believing it was one of the factors that led to Lamar and Sabrina's split ... and the first time that Khloe was made aware of the situation.

Play video content The Wendy Williams Show

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Tristan and Sabrina hooked up nearly a decade ago, during Tristan's rookie season in the NBA. TT was 20 years old at the time and was playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sabrina's hometown team.

Our sources say when Lamar and Sabrina first went public with their relationship in 2019, Tristan told Khloe about his past with Sabrina ... so Lamar's bombshell is nothing new to Khloe.

While Lamar hinted Sabrina's fling with Tristan was recent, we're told Lamar actually knew about it before Nov. 2019, when he proposed.