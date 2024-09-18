Tyrese Haliburton Trolls Orlando Magic Fans During WWE Appearance

If basketball ends anytime soon for NBA star Tyrese Haliburton ... he's clearly got a career in the wrestling world -- as during another WWE appearance on Tuesday, he played the heel role perfectly, taking a swipe at Orlando Magic fans!!

The 24-year-old Indiana Pacers forward stopped by NXT -- the company's developmental brand -- in Orlando with initial goals of helping set up a match contract between Trick Williams and Ethan Page.

"I would boo too if I had to be an Orlando Magic fan."@TyHaliburton22 came with some backup in the form of some @Pacers teammates and then let the NXT crowd hear it! 😂#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/bvfeXNw7Ja — WWE (@WWE) September 18, 2024 @WWE

Haliburton wasn't alone, though ... he rolled to the squared circle with a ton of his Pacers teammates -- and when the Florida fans weren't happy to see him, he showed off his villain skills on the mic.

"I would boo too if I had to be an Orlando Magic fan!" he said.

Haliburton then continued on with his business of getting Page and Williams to sign their fight contract. Once the job was done, he headed backstage and shared a moment with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels!

Haliburton, of course, is no stranger to WWE appearances ... he swung by Friday Night Smackdown in June at Madison Square Garden and had a stare-down with New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson.