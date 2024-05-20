Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart Meet Fans Outside MSG After Game 7 Loss

Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart showed love to the diehard Knicks fans -- who ride for their squad, win or lose -- after the season-ending game 7 defeat to the Pacers ... showing love to droves of NYK supporters hanging out around the Garden after the game!

Of course, the Knicks and Pacers were tied at 3 games each heading into Sunday's deciding contest. Indiana star Tyrese Haliburton went off, knocking down six threes, and shooting 67% as a team, ending the season for the beaten-up Knicks.

Despite the L in the crucial game, Knicks fans still posted up at The Garden ... and Brunson -- who suffered a fractured left hand during the game -- got out of his car to shake hands with the crowd.

"They have been nothing but amazing to myself, to this team, to my family," the 27-year-old guard said at the post-game press conference. "It's really cool. I'm so thankful for them."

"The nights that we needed energy, they've provided for us. The games on the road when we needed energy, they provided for us. They're amazing."

"They deserve much more than what we're able to do this playoff run."

Hart -- who played through an abdominal injury -- also showed the Knicks fans love on his way out of MSG.

"There goes Hart," a fan said. "Hart has heart. I don't give a f*** what yall say!"