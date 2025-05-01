Tyrese Haliburton's Dad To Miss Playoff Games After Giannis Antetokounmpo Feud

Tyrese Haliburton's Pops is taking a backseat following Tuesday's shocking postgame tiff with Giannis Antetokounmpo ... with the Pacers deciding he will NOT watch future Pacers games in person.

According to ESPN, the team's front office sat down with John Haliburton to address the matter ... and it was determined he would not attend any home or away games "for the foreseeable future."

The report states the team came up with the decision ... and John accepted it.

John made headlines himself after Tyrese led Indiana to a series-clinching win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 ... when he butted heads with the two-time MVP while celebrating the outcome.

Tyrese actually scolded his dad's actions in his postgame interview ... and Giannis had strong words when addressing the confrontation as well.

John went on local news and admitted he regrets his actions ... but also clarified he did not swear at the Bucks' franchise player.

