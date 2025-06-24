Tyrese Haliburton Has Surgery On Torn Achilles, 'This S*** Sucks!'

Tyrese Haliburton underwent surgery on his torn Achilles tendon, which he suffered during game 7 of the NBA Finals ... and despite a smile from the hospital bed, the Indiana Pacers star didn't sugarcoat things, admitting "this s*** sucks."

The two-time All-Star shared a photo from a hospital along with a lengthy, emotional, and real statement ... a day after sustaining the serious injury in the deciding game.

"Man. Don’t know how to explain it other than shock," Haliburton wrote, "Words cannot express the pain of this letdown. The frustration is unfathomable. I’ve worked my whole life to get to this moment and this is how it ends? Makes no sense."

Haliburton -- averaging over 17 points per game in the playoffs before the injury -- said he's heard the cliché "you'll come back stronger" from countless well-meaning people, but it provides him little solace at the moment.

"This s*** sucks," Haliburton said, "My foot feels like dead weight fam. But what’s hurting most I think is my mind. Feel like I’m rambling, but I know this is something I’ll look back on when I’m through this, as something I’m proud I fought through."

Pretty unbelievable that you play your whole life, you battle all season, you make all the clutch plays… and you get injured in Game fucking 7 of the NBA Finals after all that… if you don’t feel for Tyrese Haliburton you don’t have a beating heart

"It feels good to let this s*** out without y’all seeing the kid ugly cry."

Haliburton, despite it being totally unnecessary after everything he did for the team, also took time to apologize to Pacers fans for falling short in their attempt to secure Indy's first NBA title.

"Watch how I come back from this," Haliburton said. "So, give me some time, I’ll dust myself off and get right back to being the best version of Tyrese Haliburton."

Achilles recovery is a lengthy process ... it can take up to a year or even longer to regain full strength.

Haliburton has received a ton of support from fans, fellow athletes, and his longtime GF Jade Jones, who herself wrote an emotional post on Instagram, where she expressed how proud she was of TH.