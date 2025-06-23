Kevin Durant and Rapper Lil B Reignite Ancient Feud After Houston Trade

Kevin Durant and "Basedgod" rapper Lil B have been beefing for more than a decade -- and not much has changed now that KD is a Houston Rocket -- their feud is spicier than ever!!!

BREAKING: Kevin Durant was traded to the Houston Rockets while he was ON STAGE at Fanatics Fest.



He had no clue and even asked if it was real.



On his first reaction to being traded: “We’re gonna see man, we’re gonna see.” pic.twitter.com/UKixsyLT6B — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) June 22, 2025 @AryePulliNFL

Lil B decided to reignite the beef not long after the bombshell news that Durant had been shipped to HTX ... dissing KD's part-time rap career and accusing him of ducking him in a one-on-one pickup game challenge all these years.

KD last rapped on Stalley's "Scared Money" track but scoffed at the Basedgod's swipes, claiming the rapper was all up in his DMs begging for a feature.

KD called out Lil B's music back in 2011, and the Berkeley native never let him die down the diss through a "curse" in which he gloated each year the NBA legend failed to win a championship. (They reached a temporary truce when KD joined his hometown Golden State Warriors during their back-to-back title runs).