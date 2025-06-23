Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kevin Durant and Rapper Lil B Reignite Ancient Feud After Houston Trade

Lil B Kevin Durant Will Be Cursed In Houston ⛈️ ... KD Says Begone, Struggle Rapper!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
lil b and kevin durant getty 1
Getty

Kevin Durant and "Basedgod" rapper Lil B have been beefing for more than a decade -- and not much has changed now that KD is a Houston Rocket -- their feud is spicier than ever!!!

Lil B decided to reignite the beef not long after the bombshell news that Durant had been shipped to HTX ... dissing KD's part-time rap career and accusing him of ducking him in a one-on-one pickup game challenge all these years.

lil b and kevin durant x 2

KD last rapped on Stalley's "Scared Money" track but scoffed at the Basedgod's swipes, claiming the rapper was all up in his DMs begging for a feature.

KD called out Lil B's music back in 2011, and the Berkeley native never let him die down the diss through a "curse" in which he gloated each year the NBA legend failed to win a championship. (They reached a temporary truce when KD joined his hometown Golden State Warriors during their back-to-back title runs).

Now that he's in Houston, KD will be in constant connection with several Hip Hop power players ... and he clearly doesn't think Lil B is one of them.

