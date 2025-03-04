Kevin Durant Reignites Angel Reese Dating Rumors With Pregame Comment

Angel Reese doused Kevin Durant dating rumors back in September ... but the NBA superstar might have just reignited them with a sly pregame comment over the weekend.

In the leadup to the Phoenix vs. Minnesota game in Arizona on Sunday, Suns players were asked to shout out their favorite female athlete of all-time to honor the start of Women's Empowerment Month.

Play video content

Most of the guys went the chalk route -- choosing legends like Diana Taurasi and Serena Williams. Others showed love to their college's alumni ... while Grayson Allen picked his wife, former pro soccer player Morgan Reid Allen.

But when it came time to throw his answer out ... Durant raised some eyebrows with his choice.

"Angel Reese," he said.

Reese, of course, had a good rookie season in the WNBA ... but there aren't many who are calling the 22-year-old the G.O.A.T. just yet -- leading a whole bunch of people to wonder if Durant has some romantic interest in the Chicago Sky hooper.

KD's shout-out might very well be just showing love to the DMV -- Reese is from Maryland and he, too, spent part of his upbringing in the Old Line State.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The duo has previously been linked ... back in the summer, they were seen sitting together for a Team USA women's basketball exhibition game. They sure seemed comfy with one another -- sparking dating rumors -- but a short time later, Reese insisted on her "Unapologetically Angel" show she was NOT with the 36-year-old.