Kevin Durant Hates New NBA All-Star Game Format, It's Terrible!

Safe to say Kevin Durant isn't a fan of the new 2025 All-Star Game format that was made official on Tuesday ... 'cause the Phoenix Suns superstar was unfiltered in his take on the major changes -- calling them straight-up "terrible."

The Association dropped the details of the new and so-called "improved" layout ... introducing a mini-tournament featuring four teams and three games.

Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Candace Parker will serve as team managers.

Durant -- a 14-time All-Star -- was asked about the changes at Suns practice ... and he didn't hold back.

"I hate it," the 36-year-old forward told reporters. "Absolutely hate it. Terrible."

"All the formats -- terrible, in my opinion. We should just go back to East-West. Just play a game."

NBA commish Adam Silver mentioned last month he planned to shake things up with different ideas to make the All-Star more competitive ... acknowledging both players and fans were disappointed in last year's event.

The changes may also be a response to this year's drastic decline in ratings as well ... but Durant clearly believes the old-school way is better.

"I think we have been trying to bring that flare somehow back with the All-Star Weekend, but I think we just keep a tradition," Durant said. "We'll see how this one works. I might be wrong."