Clippers Host Inaugural Regular Season Game At intuit Dome, Owner Ballmer Goes Crazy

The Los Angeles Clippers might not have won their season opener last night ... but, not even a 0-1 record could dampen fans' excitement over their new $2 billion state-of-the-art stomping grounds in Inglewood!

After years of construction, the Intuit Dome made its regular season basketball debut last night as the Clips hosted Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.

The man who owns the team, and footed the massive bill for the project, Steve Ballmer, welcomed the fanbase like only he could! And needless to say, he was pretty excited.

"Let's hear it, Clipper Nation! Fire up out there! Let's freaking go!"



Safe to say that Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is fired up for the season opener at Intuit Dome tonight 😅pic.twitter.com/EFyamOjJuj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 23, 2024 @ClutchPoints

The building is breathtaking ... it's chock-full of cool technology all aimed at making the viewing experience better for spectators. You don't even need to hold cash or a credit card to buy food and drinks.

But, "The Wall" is perhaps the coolest feature in the arena. Think of a college student section -- The Wall consists of 51 rows of affordable seating, right behind the basket ... creating an intimidating scene for opposing players shooting free throws.

Although he was obviously a visitor, Kevin Durant was a big fan.

"Incredible. I loved it. I absolutely love the wall that they got. It’s insane."

Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer welcomes fan to the Intuit Dome opener in signature fashion pic.twitter.com/D3GQN13EX7 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) October 24, 2024 @BenGolliver

And, it seemingly worked. KD missed two free throws facing The Wall, but it wasn't enough to stop Durant from carrying the Suns to victory. He finished the game with 25 points, seven rebounds and three steals.