Lou Williams Has No Regrets Over Magic City Debacle, 'No Harm, No Foul'

Lou Williams is revisiting his infamous strip club visit with Jack Harlow during the COVID-19 pandemic ... saying he would do it all over again -- 'cause it actually ended up in his favor!!

Williams -- who was playing for the Los Angeles Clippers at the time -- was caught at the legendary Magic City in ATL in July 2020 ... while on an approved leave from the NBA bubble to attend a memorial service.

At one point in his absence, he decided to pick up some wings from the strip club's kitchen ... where he ran into the "Lovin On Me" MC, who accidentally blew his cover.

After that, the legend of Lemon Pepper Lou was born.

"No harm, no foul," the 37-year-old said of it all.

"The only thing that happened was a lot of jokes were made, a nickname came out of it. I didn't get suspended. I didn't get fined. I didn't get anything."

The strip club paid tribute to the whole saga ... naming a flavor in his honor.

"Lemon Pepper Lou is a thing," Williams said, "Whether I like it or love it, it's part of who I am at this point."

In fact, Lou Will even trademarked the phrase!!