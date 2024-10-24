Kevin Durant Rejects Actor Lamorne Morris' Jersey Request, 'Gotta Keep This One!'

Kevin Durant wasn't in the giving mood after the Suns' season-opening win over the Clippers ... blocking "New Girl" actor Lamorne Morris' attempt at getting a special souvenir after the game.

K.D. and Phoenix spoiled L.A.'s house warming party at the Intuit Dome ... handling James Harden and Co. in the 116-113 victory.

As K.D. was making his way to the locker rooms after the dub, Morris shouted at him and asked if he could get the jersey off his back.

The 36-year-old politely declined ... explaining he had to hold on to that specific set of threads -- especially because there was a microphone attached to it.

The Emmy winner seemed to understand ... yelling something back and smiling as Durant -- who had 25 points, seven rebounds and three steals on the night -- headed toward the showers.

Of course, some hoopers are picked to wear a wire during games so the broadcast can give fans an inside look at the competition on the court ... which was the case for Durant on Wednesday.