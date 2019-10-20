'New Girl' Star Lamorne Morris Detained for Filming Cops Arrest His Friend

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

"New Girl" star Lamorne Morris was handcuffed by cops as he filmed them arresting his friend outside a club in Hollywood.

Lamorne's friend got into it with security at Avenue nightclub Saturday night. His friend was bleeding from the face when cops arrived, and they cuffed and arrested him.

Lamorne did not understand why his buddy was busted, saying his friend was the one who was attacked. As the actor filed the arrest on his cellphone, a cop manhandled him, placed him against the wall and handcuffed him.