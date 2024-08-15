Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Kevin Durant Surrounded By Women After Winning Olympic Gold Medal

Kevin Durant My Gold's A Chick Magnet!!!

Kevin Durant Surrounded By Women After Winning Olympic Gold Medal
Launch Gallery
He Got Game Launch Gallery
Backgrid

Kevin Durant is in the company of some new gold AND some stunning acquaintances ... 'cause the NBA superstar is celebrating his Olympic win surrounded by a ton of attractive women -- and he enlisted his teammate, Devin Booker, for the party!!

TMZ Sports has obtained some pics of the Slim Reaper's post-Paris escapades ... and it's clear he's on Cloud 9 after Team USA handled business and defeated France in the final round on Saturday.

0815-Kevin-Durant-Surrounded-By-Women-After-Winning-Olympic-Gold-Medal-primary-2
Backgrid

K.D. -- who became the all-time leading scorer in international play during the latest run for the Red, White and Blue -- made his way to St. Tropez to keep the vibes high after the big win ... and it's clear he wasn't mad one bit about his surroundings.

Durant -- rocking an all-black 'fit -- was cheesing from cheek-to-cheek throughout the rendezvous ... and D-Book, who went with some super baggy jeans, Chuck Taylors and a Team USA hoops hat, seemed to be having a ball as well.

kevin durant sub
Getty

Enjoy the dub while you can, boys -- October will be here before you know it.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later