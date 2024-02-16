Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kevin Durant and Stalley Release 'Scared Money' Music Video

Stalley and Kevin Durant 'Scared Money' Got Us Laughing to the Bank!!!

2/16/2024 12:20 AM PT
Kevin Durant is now a certified hyphenate celeb -- athlete-rapper, that is -- and the title comes courtesy of his collab with Stalley on a track called “Scared Money.”

Stalley tells TMZ Hip Hop ... he and KD shot the video a couple of weeks ago in NYC … a full circle moment after recording the track last summer.

KD was feeling ambitious and asked Stalley to send him a beat, and their mutual friend Travonne Edwards suggested the boom-bap instrumental that became “Scared Money.”

Stalley says the collab came organically … KD sent over his verse faster than some of the full-time rappers he’s worked with in the past!!!

The track will live on Stalley’s upcoming album “Peerless” which drops in March.

He has a show on Friday in Cincy but will have to wait to perform it live with KD -- the Phoenix Suns star will be in Indy this weekend as a starter for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

Next stop ... the Grammys?!?

