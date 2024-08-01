Chris Paul Sells California Mansion For Over $15 Million, Saltwater Pool & Home Theater!

Chris Paul unloaded his California mansion -- a massive estate with awesome amenities including a saltwater pool and home theater -- for over $15 million!

The future Hall of Famer, who last played for the Warriors before signing with the San Antonio Spurs in July, put the Encino property on the market this summer with realtor Ikem Chukumerije ... and now TMZ Sports has learned it sold for $15,150,000 this week.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

If it's ever possible for $15 mil to be a bargain, it's here. The 12,830 square foot property comes with eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and a kitchen that'd make Gordon Ramsay jealous.

The crib also has a luxurious glass wine cellar, a home gym (of course), a home theater, and a sports court (think a place to hoop, play tennis, etc.)

And, the backyard views are breathtaking ... making a swim in the saltwater pool that much better.

"Selling Sunset" stars Jason Oppenheim and Mary Bonnet represented the buyer.

Despite selling the home, don't worry about CP3 ... he's not without a place to lay his head down. In fact, Paul's upgrading (in price, at least), plunking down $19 million on another L.A. mansion.