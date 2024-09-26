Derrick Rose Announces Retirement After 16 Years

Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose is calling it a career -- announcing his retirement in a heartfelt social media post on Thursday.

"Thank you, My First Love..." Rose said on Instagram. "You believed in me through the highs and lows, my constant when everything else seemed uncertain. You showed me what love truly meant."

"You turned the court into my sanctuary, a home where I could express myself freely. You made every early morning and late night we spent together worth every drop of sweat."

"You reminded me that I could always rely on you, that in every moment of doubt, you would show me what I'm capable of."

Rose was the No. 1 overall pick out of Memphis in 2008 ... and quickly became one of the top players in the league. He won Rookie of the Year honors and was the youngest MVP in league history after earning the nod as a 22-year-old in 2011.

Unfortunately, Rose -- who played for his hometown Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies -- was plagued with injuries throughout his career ... most notably tearing his ACL in the 2012 playoffs.

The 35-year-old thanked the sport for introducing him to experiences he never could have imagined ... which helped shape him into the man he is on and off the court.

"You stood by me even when the world seemed against me, unconditionally, waiting for me to pick you up," he added.

"You gave me a gift, our time together, one that I will cherish for the rest of my days."

"You told me it's okay to say goodbye, reassuring me that you'll always be a part of me, no matter where life takes me."

Rose's goodbye drew reactions from fellow NBAers like Kevin Durant, Isaiah Thomas and more.