Derrick Rose Gets New Face Tattoos

Derrick Rose's face will look a little bit different the next time he steps on an NBA court ... as the Memphis Grizzlies star just got some new ink needled onto the side of his mug.

The 35-year-old point guard got the tattoos done by his go-to guy Jose Guijosa, a.k.a Killer Tattoos, over Memorial Day Weekend.

One sits on his cheek, just to the left of his left ear, and features the letters "AAA" -- which Guijosa tells TMZ Sports is an homage to Rose's wife, Alaina A. Anderson.

The other face tat was put on his temple -- and reads, "Privilege Knowledge."

Guijosa says that's not all the work Rose had done ... the hooper also got the word "Khammurrabi" tatted on his abs -- and he got one of his family tribute hand tattoos touched up as well.

Killer Tattoos, who has several NBA star clients including Obi Toppin, told us it all took two separate sessions during the holiday weekend to finish up. He added that it's an honor to be the three-time All-Star's tat guy for so many years.

Rose will debut the tats on an NBA hardwood in October ... when the 2024-25 season officially kicks off.

