Taylor Lewan Absolves Mark Ingram Of Michigan-Alabama Bet

Taylor Lewan isn't rubbing any extra salt in Mark Ingram's wounds ... telling TMZ Sports he's absolving the guy from a Michigan-Alabama bet the two made earlier this season.

The former Wolverines offensive lineman revealed to us out at Super Bowl week in Las Vegas that the guys placed a wager on their alma maters ahead of their Rose Bowl matchup back in January.

By the sounds of things, it seems some serious cash was on the line ... but even though UM won the big game in overtime, Lewan is now ready to let bygones be bygones -- with a little bit of catch.

The ex-Tennessee Titans first-round pick said all Ingram has to do is come on his podcast, "Bussin' With The Boys," later this year and everything will be forgiven.

In fact, Lewan said he's giving Derrick Henry -- a former Tide tailback -- similar treatment after they, too, bet on the game.

The final play of Nick Saban’s illustrious career was the biggest goal line stand in Michigan Football history.



The euphoria of that moment being there in person is something I will never forget!



Michigan beat Alabama! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/SxJYRjxJNk — Don Thomas (@REALDonThomas) February 10, 2024 @REALDonThomas

"'Hey,'" Lewan said he told the guys after relieving them of their debt, "'I don't want the money. I'd rather you guys come on the show.' 'Cause those are great dudes and their personality being shown is the most unbelievable thing."