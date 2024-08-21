LeBron James Snuggles Savannah On Yacht As Gold Medal Celebration Continues

The gold medal party for LeBron James doesn't appear to be stopping anytime soon ... 'cause just days after he was seen clubbin' with Draymond Green -- he was spotted getting cozy with Savannah on a yacht.

The King has been livin' it up ever since winning gold alongside Steph Curry and Kevin Durant on Aug. 10 in Paris ... hitting all kinds of hotspots throughout Europe for a sweet victory tour.

LeBron James living his best life while jamming to “Set Fire To The Rain” in the actual rain 🔥 #AdeleInMunich pic.twitter.com/FZrqW3uNzG — Adele Stats (@StatsAdele) August 16, 2024 @StatsAdele

First, he braved the rain in Munich to watch Adele. Next, he got down to a myriad of tunes with Green at a beach club in Cannes.

Now, he's out in Capri -- getting in some R&R with his wife.

The two appeared to be enjoying some beverages while aboard the boat -- with LBJ seemingly opting for some nice vino. In between sips, LBJ could be seen smooching his significant other's neck.

Later, the couple returned to shore and tooled around the town.

It's unclear when LBJ's going to pack it all in and head back to the States to get ready for the NBA season -- but the Lakers don't officially tip things off for another two months ... so it might be a while.