Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

LeBron James Parties With Draymond Green In Cannes

LeBron James Gettin' Lit With Draymond Green ... In Cannes

081624-lebron-james-draymond-green-kal
LIVIN' IT UP
TMZSports.com

LeBron James ain't done celebrating his latest Olympic gold medal just yet -- the Team USA MVP was living it up in Cannes with Draymond Green, on Friday ... and TMZ Sports has the video!!

King James -- who helped lead the Red, White and Blue to their fifth-straight first-place finish last week -- has been on quite the victory tour over the past few days ... including braving the rain at Adele's concert in Munich.

James was most recently spotted back in France just hours ago ... hitting up the La Guerite beach club to keep the party going.

Check out the clip -- James and Green are clearly fans of the DJ's playlist ... vibing to Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Sheck Wes, Tyla and even Shakira!!

La Guérite Cannes

James -- who was rocking an unbuttoned shirt and bucket hat -- made sure to keep the drinks flowing throughout the several-hour visit ... and did his best to sing along to all the tunes.

James also had a few bites to eat during the rager ... although it's unclear what he was snacking on.

LeBron James Balling At The 2024 Olympics
Launch Gallery
LeBron Balling At The '24 Olympics Launch Gallery
Getty

By the looks of it, James and Green were the life of the party ... and even though the Warriors star didn't make Team USA this year, it's safe to say he's partying right along with the gold medal winners.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later