LeBron James Parties With Draymond Green In Cannes

LeBron James ain't done celebrating his latest Olympic gold medal just yet -- the Team USA MVP was living it up in Cannes with Draymond Green, on Friday ... and TMZ Sports has the video!!

King James -- who helped lead the Red, White and Blue to their fifth-straight first-place finish last week -- has been on quite the victory tour over the past few days ... including braving the rain at Adele's concert in Munich.

LeBron James living his best life while jamming to “Set Fire To The Rain” in the actual rain 🔥 #AdeleInMunich pic.twitter.com/FZrqW3uNzG — Adele Stats (@StatsAdele) August 16, 2024 @StatsAdele

James was most recently spotted back in France just hours ago ... hitting up the La Guerite beach club to keep the party going.

Check out the clip -- James and Green are clearly fans of the DJ's playlist ... vibing to Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Sheck Wes, Tyla and even Shakira!!

James -- who was rocking an unbuttoned shirt and bucket hat -- made sure to keep the drinks flowing throughout the several-hour visit ... and did his best to sing along to all the tunes.

James also had a few bites to eat during the rager ... although it's unclear what he was snacking on.