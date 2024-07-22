LeBron James Selected As Team USA Flag Bearer For 2024 Paris Olympics

LeBron James can add yet another accomplishment to his extensive résumé -- the Lakers superstar was just revealed as a flag bearer for the 2024 Paris Olympics ... becoming the first Team USA men's basketball player to receive the honor.

King James -- who was nominated by Stephen Curry and the rest of the national team -- got word of the selection on Monday ... and he said it's something he isn't taking lightly.

"It's special in the fact that you get an opportunity to represent your country in another fashion," Bron said.

"I understand how prestigious this moment is ... it will live on forever."

James joins women's hoopers Dawn Staley and Sue Bird, who were selected for the gig in 2004 and 2021, respectively.

Aside from being a four-time champion and the NBA's all-time leading scorer, James also has two Olympic gold medals from the 2008 and 2012 Games ... as well as a bronze from 2004.

Fit to lead 👑



The moment LeBron James found out he will be the first 🇺🇸 #USABMNT athlete to serve as a @TeamUSA Flag Bearer. pic.twitter.com/kEWK45BBQH — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 22, 2024 @usabasketball