USA Volleyball's Kristen Nuss Stoked To Play On Eiffel Tower Court, 'Gives Me Chills'

USA Volleyball's Kristen Nuss Fired Up For Paris ... Eiffel Tower Court's Amazing!!!

EXCITEMENT IS RISING
Team USA volleyball star Kristen Nuss says she's fired up to play in the Eiffel Tower's shadow at the Olympics this month ... telling TMZ Sports the picturesque court straight up "gives me chills."

If you haven't seen it yet ... the volleyballers who qualified for the Paris Games will get to play their matchups starting next week just feet away from France's most iconic monument.

The Eiffel Tower Court For Paris Olympics 2024
Check out some of the photos from the sand -- it's literally right next to the famed structure!!!

Nuss tells us she cannot wait to bump, set and spike at the venue. Her playing partner, Taryn Kloth, added that she's actually been visualizing the set-up for nearly two years.

Kristen Nuss Taryn Kloth
Getty

Kloth says officials sent the two -- who starred together at LSU -- a mock-up of the court sometime around 2022 ... and she put it as her screen saver. Ever since, she's tried to picture herself winning there.

The hunt for gold for the pair will officially begin on July 28 and 29 ... when the women's play formally kicks off.

U.S. Volleyball Players Taryn Kloth & Kristen Nuss at Raising Cane's Event
But, first, the two worked a promo event at a Raising Cane's in Louisiana this week -- where they doled out chicken and fries to a bunch of hungry supporters.

SERVIN' IT UP
Don't worry, though ... the two said they made sure to keep their training diets intact -- even though they both said the tender temptation was very real!

