Japanese Gymnast Shoko Miyata Out Of Olympics After Smoking, Drinking Scandal

Japanese gymnastics star Shoko Miyata will not compete at the 2024 Olympics in Paris later this month ... after an investigation determined she violated team rules by smoking and drinking alcohol.

19-year-old Miyata is Japan's reigning national title holder ... and won bronze in the balance beam competition at the 2022 World Championships. She was slated to represent the squad as captain at the Paris Games.

The Japanese Gymnastics Association issued an apology for the controversy and said Miyata owned up to her actions ... and her coach, Mutsumi Harada, called for sympathy over the matter -- citing the huge expectations to excel at the international level.

"She was spending her days really burdened with so much pressure," Harada said according to reports. "I would implore people to understand that."

FYI -- it is illegal for anyone under 20 years old to drink or smoke in Japan.

JGA said Miyata is now back in Japan after leaving the team's training facility in Monaco.

Japan will not fill Miyata's position ... and will now compete with four athletes instead of five.