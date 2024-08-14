Adele Performs Munich Tour Date in Torrential Downpour

Even for a Brit who’s no stranger to soggy weather, Adele's bravely facing a torrential downpour during her latest concert in Munich -- but by the looks of it, she's not letting the rain ruin her parade.

Fan videos from the concert are wild -- it's coming down Wednesday night at the Messe München outdoor arena like nobody's biz, but the singer just keeps on rocking the stage like the pro she is.

Adele’s no-nonsense attitude shone through as usual ... you can see her belting out one of her tunes while she's drenched by the storm.

Some fans, and pretty miserable venue staff, had ponchos on, but were still practically swimming in the conditions. Adele tried to shake off some of the deluge as she strolled down the stage ... still grooving through the performance.

The rain has been crashing her 10-day Munich stint, even stealing her thunder when she had to pause a previous show because of a wardrobe malfunction.