Adele Shares Sweet Moment with Mini-Me Fan at Las Vegas Residency

Play video content Instagram/@alexandraarguello

Adele gave one young fan the experience of a lifetime, and we're not sure who was more excited about the moment ... Adele or the little girl dressed just like the singer.

The Grammy winner came across her mini-me during her Vegas residency Sunday night as she sang "When We Were Young," and she beamed as she stumbled upon the girl dressed in a tiny version of one of her iconic looks -- a black and white Schiaparelli couture gown designed by Daniel Roseberry.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In the video -- posted by the fan's mom, Alexandra Arguello -- Adele is seen making a beeline for the little girl and declaring, "I love your dress."

Adele then pulled her mini-me in for an embrace, posing for video as she continued belting out her anthem.

The little girl appeared too stunned for words, but her mother shared in the caption ... "Needless to say Valentina and I had our dream come true! Unforgettable night with my little love."

We're sure Adele saw herself in the young fan ... as she has made it abundantly clear she hopes to have a daughter one day. Remember, during one of her concerts in May, the hitmaker declared she was "desperate for a baby girl" with partner Rich Paul.

She added at the time ... "I feel like she might be like the person I love the most in the world, but also probably hate the most in the world. That is what I feel will happen. She's going to put me in my place all the time, isn't she?"

Play video content TMZ Studios

Adele and her ex, Simon Konecki, had their son Angelo in 2012.

Play video content September 2023 TMZ.com

The singer's been with Rich -- a sports agent whose clients include LeBron James -- since 2021. Adele's referred to herself as Rich's wife on a number of occasions, though they've never confirmed their marital status.