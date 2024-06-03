Adele Fan May Not Have Yelled 'Pride Sucks,' Possible Miscommunication

Play video content TikTok/@diego_jayyy

Adele may have prematurely gone off on a fan at her Las Vegas show for perceived homophobic remarks ... at least that's what people are saying in light of this new footage.

ICYMI ... the singer popped off in a profanity-laced rant after one attendee at her Vegas residency seemingly shouted, "Pride sucks." Adele was quick to defend the LGTBQ+ month of celebration ... telling the concertgoer to stay silent if they had nothing nice to say.

Play video content

However, new footage from the concert shows the attendee actually may have said something far less antagonistic. Check it out ... Adele is chatting with the crowd about her unconventional work week when someone seems to shout out ... "Work sucks."

While it's tough to decipher exactly what the person yelled -- due to the background noise -- "work sucks" makes a whole lot more sense, given the topic of Adele's initial speech.

Still, fans aren't entirely convinced ... with many taking to X to debate the situation. One fan wrote ... "i was gonna say it didn’t sound like pride at first 😭."

Another chimed in ... "Why would they say work sucks lol." As you can see, there's still confusion on what exactly was said -- some seem to think "work sucks" makes more sense.

While many defended Adele for being an ally, one fan pointed out she very well might've humbled this concertgoer for doing nothing wrong ... and as a result, some are grilling her for possibly jumping the gun. In any case ... we know where she stands on the issue of Pride.

Despite this small ruckus, Adele's residency has had many sweet encounters with fans, -- including one encounter where Adele sweetly sang to one young fan ... who stared at the singer in disbelief as she serenaded him.

Play video content TikTok / @hannnny3