Adele Goes on Profanity-Laced Rant in Support of Pride Month

Play video content

Adele doesn't play around when it comes to her support of the LGBTQ community – and one of her concertgoers found that out the hard way after mouthing off about Pride month.

The singer was performing onstage at the Las Vegas Colosseum at Caesars Palace Saturday night when someone in the crowd shouted, "Pride sucks." As you know, Pride kicked off June 1 and it runs all month, commemorating the LGBTQ community.

Sitting at her piano, Adele became enraged by the diss, directing her venom at the person who made the comment.

Check out the video ... Adele yelled, "Did you just come to my show and say that Pride sucks? Are you f****** stupid? Don't be f****** ridiculous." Her many fans erupted in cheers of support.

The Grammy winner has always had the back of the LGBTQ community.

In 2016, Adele dedicated her entire show in Belgium to the victims of the Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando, Florida. You may recall, 49 people were murdered and scores more injured in the attack before police fatally shot the gunman.

During the Belgium concert, Adele said, "The LGBTQ community, they're like my soulmates since I was really young, so I'm very moved by it."