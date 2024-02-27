Adele Illness Forces Postponement of Last 5 Weekends of Vegas Residency

Adele's putting her iconic voice on ice due to illness ... and that means ticketholders for any of her 5 remaining weekends in Las Vegas will have to change their travel plans.

The singer announced Tuesday afternoon she's officially pausing her Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace at the behest of her doctors. She says, "I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break. I hadn't quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I'm sick again, and unfortunately it's all taken a toll on my voice."

It's clear she's been battling health issues ... last Thursday she was out in rainy Beverly Hills wearing a facemask -- and while she still managed to perform this past weekend in Vegas, she told the audience she was struggling to hit her "head notes properly" because her "chest is on fire."

Adele's run at Caesars was scheduled to end the weekend of June 14 -- but it's unclear what the postponement will mean for fans. She's supposed to start a run of shows in Germany after Vegas.

Play video content TMZ Studios

As of now the postponed Vegas dates are all 5 weekends in March, and she says ticketholders will be sent info on rescheduling ASAP.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.