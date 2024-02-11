Adele Tells Taylor Swift Haters To 'Get a F-ing Life' During Vegas Residency

Play video content @adeleisnumber1

Adele staked out her position on the Taylor/Travis relationship Saturday night during her Vegas show ... and it's clear she's lost patience with the haters.

Adele stopped the music to tell a packed audience ... "I think I want the Chiefs to win just because Taylor Swift goes for them, and all of you complaining about Taylor being at the game, get a f***ing life!"

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

She wasn't done, adding, "It's actually made it a bit more enjoyable to watch!"

Adele's not alone ... viewership Sunday is expected to break records ... and the T&B romance may be what pushes it over the top.

Play video content TMZ Studios

Adele's residency is at Caesars, which is only 3 miles from Allegiant Stadium, so who knows ... maybe she'll show up for the game.