Adele Tells Taylor Swift Haters To 'Get a F-ing Life' During Vegas Residency

2/11/2024 6:34 AM PT
Get A Life
Adele staked out her position on the Taylor/Travis relationship Saturday night during her Vegas show ... and it's clear she's lost patience with the haters.

Adele stopped the music to tell a packed audience ... "I think I want the Chiefs to win just because Taylor Swift goes for them, and all of you complaining about Taylor being at the game, get a f***ing life!"

She wasn't done, adding, "It's actually made it a bit more enjoyable to watch!"

Adele's not alone ... viewership Sunday is expected to break records ... and the T&B romance may be what pushes it over the top.

Adele's residency is at Caesars, which is only 3 miles from Allegiant Stadium, so who knows ... maybe she'll show up for the game.

Someone else who's definitely showing up ... Taylor Swift, who flew from Japan to L.A. Saturday and will hop on a jet to Vegas to catch her BF play, and possibly win.

