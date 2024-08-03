Adele Puts Munich Concert on Pause to Watch Women's 100M Final

... Let Me Watch the Race First!!!

Adele's getting the gold medal in Olympics obsession ... 'cause it seems she's so into the event she put her entire show on pause -- all to watch an 11-second race.

The singer-songwriter performed in Munich, Germany Saturday ... and, in the middle of the show she took a break to watch the women's 100-meter final -- broadcasting it on the stadium's massive screens

Adele halts her show in Munich to display the Women’s 100m Final at the #Olympics. pic.twitter.com/98n9SrLGj5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 3, 2024 @PopCrave

A hush falls over the crowd as the race begins ... taking just under 11 seconds for Julien Alfred from Saint Lucia to win the gold. U.S.A. stars Sha'carri Richardson and Melissa Jefferson took silver and bronze respectively.

Adele apparently got back to singing after that ... but, it's clear she's got Paris on the brain -- as so many of her celeb colleagues do.

Stars like Snoop Dogg, Pharrell Williams, Nicole Kidman, Rebel Wilson, Jessica Chastain, Livvy Dunne, Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Flavor Flav, Sarah Jessica Parker and a ton more have hung around the City of Light to watch the Games.

Adele, meanwhile, will be in Munich for a while ... performing two shows a week in the German city until the end of the month.